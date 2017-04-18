Cleveland Facebook murder suspect shot, killed himself after pursuit: Police

Steve Stephens, the suspect in the Cleveland, Ohio, Facebook killing, shot and killed himself after a brief pursuit in Erie County, Pennsylvania, this morning, the Pennsylvania State Police said.

Stephens allegedly killed 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. in Cleveland Sunday afternoon and later posted a video of the killing on Facebook, according to police.

Stephens, who was considered armed and dangerous, had been on the run since Sunday. The manhunt was nationwide and billboards around the country have been plastered with Stephens' photo.

Cleveland Police

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.