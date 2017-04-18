Cleveland Facebook murder suspect shot, killed himself after pursuit: Police

Apr 18, 2017, 11:52 AM ET
PHOTO: A man who identified himself as Steve Stephens is seen in a combination of stills from a video he broadcast of himself on Facebook in Cleveland, April 16, 2017.PlayFacebook via Reuters
WATCH Suspect in Facebook killing video visited gun range months before deadly shooting

Steve Stephens, the suspect in the Cleveland, Ohio, Facebook killing, shot and killed himself after a brief pursuit in Erie County, Pennsylvania, this morning, the Pennsylvania State Police said.

Stephens allegedly killed 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. in Cleveland Sunday afternoon and later posted a video of the killing on Facebook, according to police.

Stephens, who was considered armed and dangerous, had been on the run since Sunday. The manhunt was nationwide and billboards around the country have been plastered with Stephens' photo.

PHOTO: Steve Stephens is pictured in this photo released by Cleveland Police, April 16, 2017.Cleveland Police
Steve Stephens is pictured in this photo released by Cleveland Police, April 16, 2017.

Cleveland Facebook killing reported in emotional 911 call: 'He’s dead ... Lord have mercy'

Manhunt for Cleveland Facebook murder suspect expands to national search

Daughter of man gunned down in Facebook video: 'I saw the fear in my father's eyes'

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.