Cleveland police officer who killed Tamir Rice fired after rules violations

The officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in November 2014 was terminated this morning after rules violations, the Cleveland Police Department announced today.

Officer Timothy Loehmann was fired for inaccurate details on his job application, not for the Rice shooting, according to The Associated Press.

Officer Frank Garmback, who was also involved in the Rice incident, has been suspended for 10 days for a reason related to the shooting and must attend additional training, police said.

Rice was shot and killed by Loehmann outside Cudell Recreation Center in Cleveland, Ohio, on Nov. 22. Officers believed he was carrying a weapon, but it turned out to be an Airsoft replica.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.