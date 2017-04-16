Cleveland police searching for suspect who broadcast killing on Facebook

Cleveland, Ohio, police are searching for a man who they say broadcast a killing on Facebook Live.

The suspect, identified by police as Steve Stephens, is described as 6-foot-1, 244 pounds and bald with a full beard. He is wearing a dark blue and gray- or black-striped polo shirt and believed to be driving a white- or cream-colored vehicle, according to police.

Stephens claims to have committed multiple homicides, according to police. The other homicides have not been verified, police said.

Currently, no additional victims have been found, though officers are searching multiple locations, according to police.

Stephens is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.