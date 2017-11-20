Cold, damaging winds move in behind storm system in Midwest and Northeast

Cold and snow in the Midwest and Northeast

The storm system that hit hard in the Midwest and the Northeast over the weekend has moved off the East Coast but behind it remain cold gusty winds and lake effect snow.

On Saturday, five confirmed tornadoes were reported in three states: two in Kentucky, two in Tennessee and one in Indiana.

Overall, 111 damaging storms were reported in 10 states from Mississippi to Ohio, including damage in central Indiana with straight line winds up to 85 mph.

As the storm moved east, strong gusty winds up to 58 mph produced damage from New Jersey to Massachusetts

Now the storm has moved offshore, gusty winds and wind chills in the teens and 20s remain.

In addition, a lake effect snow warning continues this morning for western New York state where some areas near Syracuse could see more than a half-a-foot of snow. Slippery conditions are possible on I-90 from Syracuse to Buffalo, NY and Erie, PA.

Several storms brewing out West

If you are traveling to the Pacific Northwest, several storm systems will move through the area bringing a threat for flooding on I-5 from Redding, CA to Seattle, WA and heavy snow to the mountains from the northern Sierra to the Cascades.

The first storm is already bringing rain this morning from the San Francisco Bay area to Seattle.

The second storm will move into the Pacific Northwest Tuesday late morning into the afternoon, with mostly rain even for the mountain passes. With recent heavy snow in the mountains, storm drains are plugged with snow, so the rain on top of the snow could cause flooding.

Some areas could see more than a half-a-foot of rain in the Olympic Peninsula of Washington state and nearly 4 inches of rain in northern California and southern Oregon.

Thanksgiving travel outlook

If you are traveling on Wednesday, the busiest travel day of the year, there will be a few trouble spots around the country.

A coastal low pressure could graze the I-95 corridor from Washington, D.C. to Boston with some rain and gusty winds. Inland Northeast on I-90 and I-80 could see more snow and icy road conditions.

There will be some wet roads in central and northern Florida on I-75 and I-90.

And in the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies, we will see wet conditions on I-5, I-90 and I-84.