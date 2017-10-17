'Cold medicine murder' victim was stabbed dozens of times, autopsy shows

A woman whose husband told 911 that he thought he stabbed her to death after taking too much cold medicine suffered over 100 wounds, according to an autopsy report.

The 123 sharp-force injuries to 29-year-old Lauren Hugelmaier Phelps included wounds to her head, neck, torso and arms, the autopsy report said.

Matthew Phelps, 28, of North Carolina, has been charged with one count of murder. He has not yet entered a plea and is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 23, according to the Wake County clerk's office. ABC News has reached out to Phelps' attorney, Joseph Cheshire, for comment.

CCBI

Police say on Sept. 1 Matthew Phelps called 911 and told the dispatcher, "I had a dream and then I turned on the lights and she's dead on the floor."

"I have blood all over me and there's a bloody knife on the bed," Matthew Phelps said. "I think I did it."

"I can't believe this," he said.

Matthew Phelps told 911, "I took more medicine than I should have." He said he "took Coricidin Cough & Cold," explaining, "a lot of times I can't sleep at night."

The dispatcher asked if the victim was awake, and he responded, "She's not breathing. Oh my God."

The dispatcher asked if the victim was beyond help, and he replied, "I don't know. I'm too scared to get too close to her."

Sobbing, Phelps said, "She didn't deserve this."

Courtesy Lauren Hugelmaier family

Bayer, the makers of Coricidin, said in a statement at the time, "Bayer extends our deepest sympathies to this family."

"Patient safety is our top priority, and we continually monitor adverse events regarding all of our products," Bayer said, adding, "There is no evidence to suggest that Coricidin is associated with violent behavior."