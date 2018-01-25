Colorado police officer fatally shot responding to call

A Colorado sheriff's deputy was shot and killed on Wednesday after responding to a call, officials said.

A manhunt was reportedly underway for as many as two suspects, according to Denver ABC affiliate KMGH, but officials have not provided any details about potential suspects.

The officer, an Adams County sheriff’s deputy, was shot shortly after 8 p.m. in Thornton, Colorado, located about 10 miles north of Denver. Police told the public to seek immediate shelter and avoid the area.

Officer down, please avoid the area of 88th and Dawson Street. Large perimeter with suspect still at large. Those of you in that area, please seek shelter away from the doors and windows. — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) January 25, 2018

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper confirmed the death in a statement late Wednesday, but he did not disclose the officer’s identity or the circumstances of the shooting.

“Tonight we watched as a community was on edge and a sheriff’s deputy was shot while responding to a call in Adams County,” the governor’s statement said. “We are deeply saddened to learn that the deputy has died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the family and friends of the deputy killed,” he added.

Hickenlooper said authorities were still working to restore calm to the area as of late Wednesday evening. The investigation is ongoing.

The shooting brings the number of gun-related officer deaths in the U.S. so far this year to four, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

On Dec. 31, 2017, a man with a history of mental health issues opened fire on deputies in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, killing 29-year-old Douglas County Sheriff Deputy Zackari Parrish. Four other law enforcement officers were wounded in the shootout. The suspect in that case was killed.

ABC News' Clayton Sandell contributed to this report.