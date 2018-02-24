Companies cutting ties with NRA grows to include Hertz, MetLife, Best Western

Another round of companies on Friday announced plans to sever ties with the National Rifle Associates, following the shooting massacre last week at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida that left 17 staff and students dead.

One of the first companies that said it would cut ties with the lobbying group was First National Bank of Omaha, which announced Thursday that it would not renew a co-branded Visa credit card with the NRA.

A slew of other companies -- including Met Life Inc., Hertz Corp., and Best Western -- followed suit, and announced plans to terminate special discounts and benefits for NRA members.

And as petitions circulate online urging companies to #BoycottNRA, the pressure to disassociate from the NRA is growing. #BoycottNRA has already trended on Twitter.

Below, a round-up of the companies that have distanced themselves from the NRA:

Best Western: "Best Western® Hotels & Resorts does not have an affiliation with and is not a corporate partner of the National Rifle Association," the hotel chain tweeted, without saying when the decision to part ways was made.

Chubb Ltd.: "Three months ago, Chubb provided notice of our intent to discontinue participation in the NRA Carry Guard insurance program under the terms of our contract," the insurer said in a statement.

Enterprise Holdings Inc.: The car rental company, which also owns Alamo and National, tweeted Friday, "All three of our brands have ended the discount for NRA members. This change will be effective March 26."

First National Bank of Omaha: One of the country's largest privately held banks tweeted Thursday, "Customer feedback has caused us to review our relationship with the NRA. As a result, First National Bank of Omaha will not renew its contract with the National Rifle Association to issue the NRA Visa Card."

The Hertz Corp.: "We have notified the NRA that we are ending the NRA’s rental car discount program with Hertz," the rental car company tweeted Thursday afternoon.

MetLife Inc.: "We value all our customers but have decided to end our discount program with the NRA," the insurer tweeted Friday,

Symantec Corp.: — "Symantec has stopped its discount program with the National Rifle Association," the software company, which makes Norton Antivirus technology, tweeted Friday.

Wyndham Hotels: "Hello. Please know, Wyndham is no longer affiliated with the NRA," the hotel chain tweeted at several social media users.