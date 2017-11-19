One driver in Long Island took the concept of "park and ride" a little too far on Saturday when they ended up parked right on the train platform.

The unbelievable photo captured by a commuter says it all, as a driver hopped a curb and drove right onto the Long Island Rail Road platform in Mineola, New York just before 5 p.m.

Authorities termed the driver as "confused" after emergency responders removed the person from the car.

No one was injured. The driver was not arrested, police said.

Car jumped the platform at Mineola just before 5 tonight. #lirr pic.twitter.com/NCQ8LRzwvE — Ben Vimont (@BenVimont) November 18, 2017

The car ended up dangling off the platform, but an oncoming train was able to stop in time. The LIRR said on Twitter trains on the line were delayed briefly due to the accident.