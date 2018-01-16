Cops take down alleged 80-year-old armed bank robber in Arizona

Police in Arizona took down a very wizened bank robber on Sunday.

The Tucson Police Department arrested an 80-year-old man for the armed robbery of the Pyramid Credit Union in the city -- which had about half a million fewer residents when the suspect was born -- over the weekend.

Robert Francis Krebs, 80, has been charged with two counts of armed robbery after allegedly walking into the credit union on Jan. 12, pulling a handgun on the teller and demanding money. The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of money and was seen "running from the bank" -- so at least he's keeping in good shape.

Tucson Police Department

The octogenarian was caught after he tried to check into a hotel and was recognized by an employee, police said.

The police department's initial assessment of the suspect estimated the man was "in his late 60s."