1 critical, several injured after report of incident on ride at Ohio State Fair

One person is in critical condition after a report of an incident on a ride at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus, a spokesperson for the Ohio Highway Patrol told ABC News.

Several more people were injured in the reported incident, the spokesperson added.

The Grant Medical Center in Columbus has admitted three patients, with possibly a fourth on the way, hospital spokesperson Mark Hopkins told ABC News.

The official Twitter account for the Ohio State Fair confirmed the report and said it is investigating the incident.

There has been a report of a ride incident. We are investigating and will report information as available. — Ohio State Fair (@OhioStateFair) July 26, 2017

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said people were trapped on the ride, ABC Columbus affiliate WSYX reported.

Wednesday marked the first day of the fair, which is scheduled to run through Aug. 6, according to the fair's website.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.