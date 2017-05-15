A student and a teacher are critically injured after a charter bus carrying 26 eighth-graders overturned on Interstate 95 north of Baltimore, Maryland, this morning, causing massive traffic delays.

The local fire department, Susquehanna Hose Co., said the one adult and one child were taken via helicopter to hospitals after the accident on the southbound side of I-95 at Exit 89.

Susquehanna Hose Co.

Everyone else on board -- 25 children, a teacher, a parent chaperone and a driver -- were taken via ambulances to hospitals, officials said.

Maryland State Police said the cause of the crash isn't known but that "a passenger car was apparently involved in some way" and the driver is being interviewed.

Susquehanna Hose Co.

The accident closed both sides of the interstate but northbound lanes have since reopened. The southbound side was expected to reopen at about 2 p.m., the state police said.

According to local fire officials, the children and chaperones were part of a caravan of buses heading from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C., for today's law enforcement officers' memorial service. On the other buses were police cadets who helped first responders get patients off the bus and get help, according to fire officials.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

ABC News' Jeffrey Cook contributed to this report.