A CSX train carrying flammable liquids derailed in Hyndman, Pennsylvania, this morning, forcing residents living within one mile of the crash to evacuate, officials told ABC News.

At least six freight cars derailed, according to Bedford County officials. No injuries were reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board has dispatched six investigators to the scene, three of whom are expected to arrive this afternoon.

The CSX train derailed at about 5 a.m. ET on its way from Chicago to Selkirk, New York. It was carrying liquid asphalt, according to the company.

Local and state police were able to evacuate the residents shortly after the derailment, officials said.

The cause of the accident is unknown.