An inmate who is considered dangerous is still on the run after he and five others escaped from a Tennessee jail by removing a leaky toilet, officials said.

Six inmates from the Cocke County Jail Annex in Newport made the escape Christmas Day at around 1:30 a.m., the Cocke County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, but five of them have since been apprehended.

Still on the run is David Wayne Frazier, 54, who is considered to be dangerous, according to the sheriff's office. Frazier was in custody for alleged aggravated robbery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He had not entered a plea. He was arrested Dec. 20 and had not yet had a preliminary hearing, Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes told ABC News today.

The early-morning Christmas escape was prompted by a water leak behind a toilet, the sheriff's office said.

"The bolts holding the unit rusted out and there was prior damage to the concrete due to plumbing repairs," the sheriff's office added.

The inmates removed the toilet from the wall, the sheriff's office said, and "gained access to a hole, which led outside of the facility."

Fontes said his office is working with the U.S. Marshals Service to look for Frazier. Fontes said they have gotten several tips.

The sheriff's office said Monday, "We will do everything possible to capture this individual" and "we will not let up until he is back in custody."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cocke County Sheriff's Office at 423-623-3064 or the jail at 423-613-9128.

Cocke County Sheriffs Department