Day care worker charged after video appears to show her pushing child down the stairs

A day care worker faces multiples charges in Pennsylvania after disturbing surveillance video allegedly shows her pushing a child down the stairs.

In the video, a child appears at the top of a set of stairs. A day care worker appears behind the child. The worker then appears to push the child. The child flies down the steps and falls on the landing between a first set of steps and a second set. The worker appears to look up at the camera and then helps the child walk down the next set of steps.

On Monday, Delaware County police Superintendent Michael Chitwood identified the worker as Sarah Gable, 52, of Folcroft, Pennsylvania. Gable is charged with simple assault, harassment and endangering the welfare of children, according to court documents.

Chitwood said Monday that he planned to request that an additional charge of recklessly endangering another person be added.

Shawayne Tavares, a manager at Child Care of the Future Daycare Center in Primos, Pennsylvania, said that she'd watched the incident in real time Friday as it occurred on video footage.

The camera had been installed about a half-hour earlier, according to police. Tavares said the camera was intended for the kids' safety -- at times they fooled around on the steps -- and to protect the day care.

Tavares said the camera had not been placed above the steps because of any reports of bruises or injuries to any of the day care's children.

She said Gable had been working at the site since June 2015 and had passed all background checks. After the incident, Gable was approached by day care staff and then police were called. Tavares said that after the incident, Gable was fired.

"I was so upset. It just hurt me. We don't treat children here like that," Tavares told local ABC-owned station WPVI.

On Monday, Chitwood described what he'd seen on the video as what he considered "a horrific act" and "a betrayal of trust."

He said the child in the video was a 4-year-old girl. He said she'd suffered a knee injury Friday but was in the day care center Monday.

Daniel Anthony McGarrigle, Gable's attorney, said today to ABC News that Gable is "relieved" that the child was not injured.

Gable was released on $25,000 bail. "She has had no prior contact with the criminal justice system," he said.

McGarrigle said he would not comment on the video or the allegations but said he was waiting for the "full picture" to be made clear in court. McGarrigle said Gable had not entered a plea and has not been in court.