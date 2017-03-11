A de-icing truck tipped over after colliding with an Alaska Airlines aircraft at Boston's Logan International Airport Friday night, injuring the worker in the truck's basket, officials said.

The truck came in contact with the San Diego-bound Boeing 737 aircraft on the tarmac around 7 p.m., according to Massport, the authority which operates the airport.

Alaska Airlines Flight 769 had just pushed back from the gate for departure and was being de-iced when the truck came in contact with the left wing of the aircraft, reported ABC affiliate KOMO in Seattle, where the airline is based.

The truck tipped over, injuring the worker, who was transported to a nearby hospital.

There were no injuries reported on the aircraft

Alaska Airlines plane collides with deicing truck at Boston's Logan Airport - https://t.co/kxNt6GL5jM pic.twitter.com/4nNOybJyyZ — KOMO News (@komonews) March 11, 2017

As the plane was being de-iced, passengers in the back were yelling to stop the plane, according to one passenger. "They stopped the plane and they eventually came over the speaker and said they had an incident with the truck," Jessica Zewski told ABC Boston affiliate WCVB.

According to KOMO, passengers were given meal and hotel vouchers, and the airline was getting a new plane so customers could fly out Saturday morning.

