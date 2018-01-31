One dead in accident involving train carrying GOP members of Congress

A train carrying Republican members of Congress to a legislative retreat collided with a vehicle in western Virginia Wednesday morning, killing at least one person and seriously injuring another.

The crash occurred in Crozet, Virginia, about 15 miles west of Charlottesville, and involved an Amtrak train. The legislators aboard the train, which crashed with what appeared to be a truck transporting garbage, were traveling to The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia.

Photos taken in the aftermath of the accident showed a metal container that appeared to have been on the truck, which was on its side next to the train, with debris strewn throughout the area alongside the tracks.

A number of lawmakers aboard the train tweeted about the crash in the aftermath, sharing pictures and noting that those aboard the train did not appear to be injured. The White House confirmed that there was a fatality and a serious injury and that President Donald Trump had been fully briefed on the situation.

Rep. Dan Donovan, R-N.Y., told ABC station WABC that the person who died was inside the truck.

Sen. Bill Cassiday, R-La., tweeted that "there were three people inside the truck that was straddling the track and which the train hit."

He confirmed that one person died and wrote that one person had minor injuries and another had serious injuries.

There were 3 people in the truck that was straddling the track and which the train hit. One is dead. One I am told is being transported but has minor injuries. One has serious injuries—please pray. Laura & I & multiple other physicians tended to the patients until EMTs showed up. https://t.co/qAmoofxakV — Bill Cassidy (@BillCassidy) January 31, 2018

Two other members aboard the train -- Representatives Ralph Norman, R-SC, and Bruce Westerman, R-AR -- said the train was traveling about 50 miles an hour when it struck the truck. They said the train didn't appear to brake upon impact.

"I’m an engineer so I know when you feel something that’s got as much mass as a train, anything you hit that causes you to feel it on the train, you know it’s a pretty significant collision,” Westerman said in a phone interview.

Almost immediately after the crash, members of Congress with medical backgrounds raced to the accident scene to help.

“Even before the emergency services got here, there were people off the train trying to administer first responder aid to those who were injured,” Westerman said.

Rep. Brad Wenstrup, who also administered aid to Rep. Steve Scalise when he was shot at the congressional baseball practice, was among those who helped.

Norman and Westerman said the impact severed the truck in half and sent the front of the train off the tracks.

As ABC News was talking to Westerman, a first responder was walking through the car where he was still sitting, asking “is everybody OK?”

“To look out the window and see the debris and the garbage truck, I knew there were probably people injured. My thoughts and prayers are with the ones who are on the truck and our families,” he said.

Westerman and Norman said first responders administered CPR to the one man who they saw was severely injured. At a certain point, they stopped the CPR and covered the man up. The other two men who were on the truck were carried off in ambulances.

The cause of the collision was not immediately known. The identity of the person who died has not been released.

Amtrak later confirmed that there were no reported injuries to passengers or crew members aboard the train and the National Transportation Safety Board said it was "gathering information" about the incident.

The GOP retreat was set to begin Wednesday and Vice President Mike Pence was scheduled to address the gathering at 7 p.m.

President Donald Trump was expected to attend a two-hour lunch with the group on Thursday.

This is a breaking news story.