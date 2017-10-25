2 dead after campus shooting at Grambling State University

Two men were fatally shot early Wednesday morning on the campus of Grambling State University in northern Louisiana, authorities said.

The suspect fled the scene, according to local reports.

Grambling State University Director of University Communications Will Sutton told local media that the shooting happened during an altercation in a courtyard on campus.

Sutton told ABC News the victims were Earl Andrews, a senior at GSU, and Monquiarious Caldwell, who was not a student. Both men are 23 years old and from Farmerville, Louisiana.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office told ABC News that it is assisting campus police with the investigation.

ABC News' Briana Montalvo and Matt Foster contributed to this report.