At least 3 dead in Honolulu high-rise fire

At least three people have died in a massive four-alarm fire sweeping through a Honolulu high-rise apartment building that lacks a sprinkler systems, fire department officials said.

The fire began on the 26th floor -- where the victims were found -- and spread to at least the 28th floor of the 31-story Marco Polo building, Honolulu Fire Department spokesman Capt. David Jenkins said. The fire then spread to the 27th floor and into several other units within the tower, he said. In addition to the deceased, Jenkins said at least 12 people needed medical help.

About 100 firefighters and more than 20 fire units have been dispatched to the scene. Firefighters responded to the blaze around 2:15 p.m. local time (8:15 p.m. ET).

Hundreds of residents ran from the building as smoke billowed from the 568-unit building. Firefighters say there were reports of people trapped in their units in the burning building.

Officials said an unknown number of the building's residents sheltered themselves in areas of the building not near flames. Those near the flames were evacuated. Videos posted to social media showed residents on balconies seeking help.

The building is home to many senior citizens and people of varying physical capabilities, officials said.

Around 5:15 p.m., fire department officials said at a press conference that they expected the blaze to be under control with the hour. The fire department headed over to the building Friday at 2:15 p.m. local time (8:15 p.m. ET).

"We could see smoke billowing out already and the ground was scorched outside the stairwell," 32nd floor resident Patrick Williamson told The Associated Press, adding he and his sons, ages 10 and 12, evacuated when they smelled smoke. "I feel worried, concerned and a little angry," he said. "For the fire to get this out of control is a little suspicious. Either the fire department was late in response or there was something going on in that unit. Either way one wonders what happened and I feel a little bit less secure living in the building."

Debris could be seen falling from the building, according to ABC affiliate KITV.

The American Red Cross is responding to help residents with food, shelter and clothing.

