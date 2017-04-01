One person is dead and at least four others are injured following a drive-by shooting in a parking lot in Tampa, Florida, police said.

Police received a report of the shooting at 4:30 a.m. in a parking lot adjacent to a hookah lounge, The Palace Lounge, Tampa Police Department public information officer Steve Hegarty told ABC News.

Hegarty said there was some sort of argument, after which the shooter got in his car and then proceeded to open fire into a crowd of people. It is unknown how many people were in the crowd at that time.

TFR on scene with multiple units 219 S Howard Ave report of 5 individuals shot — Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) April 1, 2017

The identity of the deceased individual has not been released. The injured were transported to local hospitals.

One person who was found about a mile away from the scene, because of the car's description, has been taken in for questioning by police. No charges have been filed.

Hegarty said it is believed there was only one shooter.