At least 3 dead, others injured in helicopter crash near Grand Canyon

A helicopter touring through the Grand Canyon crashed late Saturday afternoon, killing three people and injuring others, ABC News' affiliate KNXV-TV reports.

A Eurocopter EC130 "sustained substantial damage" when a crash was caused "under unknown circumstances" in the Grand Canyon," Allen Kenitzer, a spokesman for the FAA, told ABC News.

The crash was reported at around 5:30 p.m., according to a dispatcher named Valen Quasula with the Hualapai Department of Emergency Services.

Quasula told KNXV that the helicopter was on a tour of the popular natural attraction when it crashed and that other people suffered unknown injuries.

He also said that local authorities were still be searching for the whereabouts of potentially additional people involved in the incident.

ABC News' Rex Sakamoto and Lucien Bruggeman contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.