At Least 1 Dead, 6 Victims Injured in Shooting at San Antonio Mall

At least one person was killed and six other victims were injured in a shooting at a San Antonio mall, officials said.

The incident began when two suspects tried to rob a Kay Jewelers store at Rolling Oaks Mall, according to San Antonio police.

One person tried to intervene and was shot and killed by one of the suspects, police said. Another person shot that suspect, and the second suspect fled through the mall, shooting six other people, police said.

The suspect who was shot is in custody, but the other was still at large this evening, police said.

