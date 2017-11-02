The man wanted for a deadly shooting at a Walmart in Colorado on Wednesday night has been arrested after an hours-long manhunt, police said.

The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Scott Ostrem, was taken into custody this morning, according to the Thornton Police Department. He was considered "armed and dangerous" while on the run, police said.

UPDATE: Walmart homicide suspect Scott Ostrem has been taken into custody pic.twitter.com/q9EPq5f4ZH — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

Two men and one woman were killed in what police described as a "random" shooting.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket, maroon shirt and jeans when he nonchalantly walked in the front door of the Walmart in the Denver suburb of Thornton and opened fire with a handgun, randomly targeting people in the front of the store near the registers. Ostrem then exited the store, got into a red Mitsubishi Mirage and fled the scene, police said after reviewing security footage from the store.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect and his car late Wednesday.

Walmart shooting incident, person and vehicle of interest, remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers 720-913-7867 pic.twitter.com/PFNbEALpbG — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

Officials said they can't rule out terrorism, but that there are no indications it is terror-related. Police said they have no motive in the shooting.

Video shows massive police response outside Walmart in Denver suburb after shooting leaves 2 people dead, 1 injured https://t.co/1nZYznEarS pic.twitter.com/8wu1JSdhaJ — ABC News (@ABC) November 2, 2017

The Thornton Police Department first tweeted about the shooting at 6:27 p.m. MT, writing, "Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area."

Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/MdffbTPLKl — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

The Thornton Police Department later tweeted, "At this time this is NOT an active shooter. Active crime scene. We will update as info becomes available."

