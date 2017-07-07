A Delta Airlines flight turned around shortly after takeoff from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Thursday night after a passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant on board, according to an airport spokesperson.

A passenger assaulted a flight attendant in the Boeing 767's first class cabin about 45 minutes after the Beijing-bound flight departed, the spokesperson said, adding that there was no information to suggest that it was a national security threat. The FBI also said the incident did not appear to be such a threat.

And contrary to some reports, there is no information to suggest anyone attempted to breach the cockpit, both the airport and Delta said.

Several passengers tried to subdue the individual, and two people -- a passenger and a flight attendant -- were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries in connection with the incident.

Delta flight 129 then turned around and landed safely at 7:10 p.m.

The suspect was taken into custody after and is being questioned by the FBI, which is investigating the incident with the Port of Seattle.

Delta confirmed the incident in a statement, saying, "Flight 129 returned to Seattle following a security incident with a passenger. The passenger was restrained on board and was removed from the flight by law enforcement without further incident when the aircraft arrived back in Seattle."

The Atlanta-based airline said the flight would re-depart for Beijing later on Thursday.

