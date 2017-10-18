Deputy uses car jack to free trapped boy

A sheriff’s deputy used a car jack to rescue a teen who was trapped under a car on Saturday in Hebron, Kentucky.

The 15-year-old boy was struck by a car while skateboarding, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Police said Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Strange was the first on the scene and his body camera caught the rescue effort on video.

The footage shows Strange rushing to the trunk of his patrol car, grabbing a car jack and lifting the vehicle off of the boy.

"He was totally out of it. As a matter of fact, his right arm was caught up behind his back, [it] was basically behind his back touching his left shoulder," Strange told CBS affiliate WKRC.

"[We] started jacking that car up to get the pressure off of him. Once we realized that the initial pressure was off of him, we still couldn’t pull him out," Strange told WKRC.

As Strange worked to free the victim from underneath the car, Hebron Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene to help pull him to safety, according to police.

Medical officials assessed the boy's injuries as life-threatening and transported him via medical helicopter to University Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio, police said. No charges have been filed against the driver, who police said is cooperating with their investigation.