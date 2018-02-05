An El Paso County sheriff's deputy was fatally shot in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Monday.

Deputy Micah Flick, 34, was killed while investigating a motor vehicle theft, Sheriff Bill Elder said at a press conference this evening. The male suspect opened fire, killing Flick and injuring two other sheriff's deputies and a Colorado Springs police officer, Elder said. A civilian was injured as well.

Flick is survived by his wife and 7-year-old twins, according to Elder.

"Today was his 11 year anniversary with EPSO, and our hearts are broken," El Paso County Sheriff's Office tweeted.

This afternoon, Deputy Micah Flick was shot and killed in the line of duty. He is survived by his wife and 7 year old twins. Today was his 11 year anniversary with EPSO, and our hearts are broken. #LoDD — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 6, 2018

The procession for Deputy Flick will start at St. Vrain and Hancock to the El Paso County Coroners Office at 7:30 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 6, 2018

Flick "will be missed," Elder said.

The suspect died at the scene.