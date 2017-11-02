Los Angeles Dodgers player Yasiel Puig lost more than just the World Series Wednesday night when the Houston Astros won Game 7 at Dodger Stadium.

Police responded to a burglary alarm call at the outfielder’s Los Angeles home during the game, LAPD sources told ABC News.

When officers arrived at the scene, authorities said, they found that a window had been smashed and items had been taken. Police provided no further details and detectives are investigating.

Puig was a target of another burglary when his Sherman Oaks home was broken into in March and robbed of at least $170,000 in property, according to ESPN.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Puig's agent, Andy Mota, did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.