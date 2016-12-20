Dog Beaten and Apparently Left for Dead Rescued From Trash

A building superintendent in New York City made a grisly discovery while taking out the trash on Monday morning.

Upon opening a garbage bin outside his building, the super found a small white dog with a cut above an eye and injuries to its hind legs, according to a spokesman for the New York Police Department.

The super believed the dog was badly abused and left for dead in the trash, ABC station WABC in New York reported.

Gladys Vazquez, a resident of the building, told WABC that she and other residents gave the dog blankets and food before police arrived.

The dog has been placed in the care of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, an NYPD spokesman told ABC News today. Police are investigating the incident as a case of animal cruelty. No arrests have been made in connection to the case as of this afternoon.

The rescued dog is estimated to be about 2 years old and is a female Maltese, the ASPCA told ABC News in a statement today.

The pup is being treated at the ASPCA Animal Hospital in Manhattan, but it is "too early to share a prognosis," the ASPCA added. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the NYPD.