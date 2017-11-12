Dozens of records fall as cold grips Northeast, Midwest for one more day

It is another cold November morning in the Northeast. Though not as cold as yesterday, temperatures dropped into the 20s through much of the Northeast and Midwest on Sunday morning.

Although temperatures are not as cold as Sunday, many daily record lows could be challenged across the entire Northeast. This comes after Boston and New York set back-to-back daily record lows on Friday and Saturday.

Boston; New York; Bridgeport, Connecticut; Newark and Trenton, New Jersey; Pittsburgh and Scranton, Pennsylvania; and Youngstown, Ohio all set or tied record lows for two consecutive days. Some of these locations are going for a third consecutive record low this morning.

Quite a number of low temperature records broken or tied across the Northeast and eastern Great Lakes regions this morning as well as Friday night before midnight. pic.twitter.com/LjKIMoDm8t — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) November 11, 2017

Some moderation in temperatures is occurring in parts of Midwest in Indiana, Michigan and Chicago thanks to a weak disturbance. The system is bringing some light rain across parts of Iowa and Illinois. However, some of this moisture is encountering some cold air in southern Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana and Ohio and a mix of rain and snow is falling in this region. Areas of freezing drizzle will also be possible in the region through the morning.

The arctic chill will lose its grip on the Northeast today with temperatures recovering into the 40s Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will near the 50s during the first few days of the week -- just a couple degrees shy of the average temperature for mid-November.

Wet and windy Northwest

A new series of storms is on the way for the Northwest this week. It will be a wet and windy week for parts of Oregon and Washington.

As with most of these autumn storms, we are also expecting heavy mountain snow, especially later in the week.

A storm system moving through the region Sunday will bring wind gusts up to 50 mph in the higher elevations of Washington and Oregon through Monday. While not very likely, some of these strong winds could make it into the Puget Sound region and result in tree and power-line damage in the Seattle metro region.

The lowlands will receive periods of heavy rain and some minor flooding will be possible. Nearly 4 to 7 inches of rain is expected through Wednesday in parts of the region.

Another system will come into the region by midweek that looks colder and stronger. While uncertainty remains over the exact track of the storm, there is potential for much more widespread snow in the mountains across the Northwest and northern Rockies.

Unsettled Midwest ahead

For most of the country, it will be seasonably cool and quiet for the first part of the week. While a couple of disturbances will bring some light rain in the south central U.S., there is no organized weather event to highlight for much of the country.

However, looking ahead, we will be monitoring a storm system tracking across the Northwest by the later half of the week. Once this system gets east of the Rockies, it will have the potential to bring some significant winter weather across the Midwest, the Great Lakes and perhaps the interior Northeast by the end of the week.