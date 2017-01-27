Dramatic Video Shows Truck Crashing Into Public Bus in Upstate New York

Dramatic video shows the moment a pickup truck crashed into the middle of a public bus in upstate New York, injuring several passengers.

On Jan. 19, a truck became partially lodged in a bus from the Central New York Regional Transportation Authority (Centro) in Syracuse after crashing into it, according to the Syracuse Police Department.

Around 2 p.m. that day, the driver of the pickup was getting off an exit ramp when he swerved into the left lane to avoid hitting stopped traffic, police said. When the driver swerved, he went off the road and continued onto a grassy medium before hitting the bus, which was stopped at a traffic light, police said.

Surveillance video released by Centro begins right before the crash occurred. Less than a dozen people are in view of the camera, and a woman facing the left side of the bus, which the truck hit, is the first to see the truck before it pummels through the window.

The man sitting across from her appears to be alerted by her concern and turns around to see the truck coming, giving him seconds to get away from the window. The impact throws him to the opposite side of the bus.

Several passengers were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, police said. Paramedics took the 54-year-old driver of the bus was taken Crouse Hospital for chest pain.

The 82-year-old driver of the pickup truck was not injured, but his 75-year-old wife was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center for chest pains, police said.