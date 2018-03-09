A routine traffic stop in Georgia erupted into chaos after a driver allegedly pulled an officer into his car and took off at 70 miles per hour. Dash cam video obtained by ABC News’ Atlanta affiliate WSB shows another officer trying to pull him out of the car as it speeds away.

The incident happened Thursday morning in Cobb County, Georgia.

A Marietta police officer initially stopped the driver for a traffic violation, according to police. He asked the driver to step out of the vehicle after smelling marijuana, police said. Video shows the driver cooperating with the officer at first before running back into the car. The officer chases after him, and the driver allegedly puts him in a headlock and pulls him into the car, speeding away, according to investigators.

Police chased the car as it weaved through traffic on the highway at 71 mph. At one point, the car slows down for a passenger to jump out of the backseat. Eventually, the car ends up on a dirt road, coming to a stop at a dead end. That’s when police take two suspects into custody.

"Certainly, it was a chaotic scene,” Marietta Police officer Chuck McPhilamy told WSB. “We're incredibly happy and fortunate that the officer pushed back into traffic wasn't run over or hurt [and we're] even happier the officer who became trapped partially into the vehicle was able to stay just out of harm's way enough that he wasn't pushed out of the vehicle or pulled in any further or hurt.”