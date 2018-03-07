Dwyane Wade visits Stoneman Douglas High School and praises the students' activism

Mar 7, 2018, 3:52 PM ET
PHOTO: Dwyane Wade is seen at Stance Spades Tournament during NBA All-Star Weekend, Feb. 18, 2018 in Los Angeles. PlayBobby Metelus/Getty Images
Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were paid a special visit by Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade Wednesday morning.

The visit comes just weeks after Nikolas Cruz allegedly opened fire, killing 17 and injuring many others.

PHOTO: Greatest moment of my life. You’re the @DwyaneWade #HeatLifer #MSDstrong #NeverAgain@joeyPelose22/Twitter
Greatest moment of my life. You’re the @DwyaneWade #HeatLifer #MSDstrong #NeverAgain

While at Stoneman Douglas, Wade spoke with students about the movement they created.

“I just had a great conversation with some of the students at Stoneman Douglas High School about some important/impactful things that they have planned. I’m looking forward to being more involved in the change that they WILL create,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Miami Heat star also tweeted about the importance of these students' voices.

“Our conversation about bridging the gap between the students from Parkland, Florida and Chicago was really impressive,” he wrote. “They understand the power of their voices for the ones that often go unheard!”

Wade has been outspoken his support for the Parkland students.

PHOTO: Thx @DwyaneWade for casually dropping by our school and causing a stampede in the cafeteria. An interesting lunch to be sure, thank you for your support!@firepfeiffer1/Twitter
Thx @DwyaneWade for casually dropping by our school and causing a stampede in the cafeteria. An interesting lunch to be sure, thank you for your support!

He has taken the time on several occasions to honor one of his biggest fans, Joaquin Oliver, who was killed in the attack.

In an earlier interview, Wade was moved to tears when he found out Oliver, one of the victims of the school shooting, was buried in his jersey.

“Joaquin was one of many that i heard was excited about my return to Miami and yesterday was buried in my jersey,” he tweeted.

Wade also wrote the student's name on his Way of Wade sneakers.

PHOTO: The sneakers worn by Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat are seen during warms ups prior to the game against the Detroit Pistons on March 3, 2018 in Miami.Issac Baldizon/NBAE/Getty Images
The sneakers worn by Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat are seen during warms ups prior to the game against the Detroit Pistons on March 3, 2018 in Miami.

