Emergency declared at Hanford nuclear site in Washington state

An emergency was declared Tuesday morning at the Hanford nuclear site in Washington state after a tunnel was breached, according to Hanford government officials.

The U.S. Department of Energy Richland Operations Office activated the Hanford Emergency Operations Center at 8:26 a.m. Tuesday, according to the alert. The tunnel is next to a plutonium uranium extraction facility

The Hanford Fire Department is at the scene now. There are no reports of injuries and all employees have been accounted for.

A shelter-in-place order remains in effect and radiological surveys are being conducted to ensure there is no danger.

So far, there are no reports of any release of materials into the air, and no action is required for residents of the surrounding Benton and Franklin Counties.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

ABC News' Alex Stone contributed to this report.