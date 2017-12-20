Family decks their halls in Christmas-themed puns

Dec 19, 2017, 4:44 PM ET
PHOTO: The alphabet is displayed above the Gundersons garage and is part of the Christmas decorations that were inspired by puns and popular holiday sayings.PlayKABC
WATCH Family decks the halls in Christmas-themed puns

From afar, the Gundersons' house seems to be decked out with traditional Christmas decor. But upon closer inspection, there is something very "punny" going on.

Kyle and Cori Gunderson of Costa Mesa, Calif., said they took the best holiday puns they could think of and made them into decorations for their home.

The couple started decorating in early November and finished putting up the last puns on Dec. 10, Kyle Gunderson told ABC News.

"It took significantly longer than expected, but it was well worth it," he said.

A good pun has long been revered by the Gunderson family, starting with Kyle's grandfather, who passed away on Christmas Eve five years ago, he said.

Together, Kyle Gunderson and his father, Dave, dreamed up the "Winter Punderland" in homage to Kyle's grandfather.

But the younger Gunderson said he couldn't have gone so far with the elaborate display without permission from his wife, Cori.

"Cori saw how excited I was and agreed to all the silliness," he said of his wife. "I truly found the perfect woman."

Dave Gunderson came up with the first Christmas-themed pun, which later inspired the family's wordplay-filled decor, Kyle Gunderson said.

Father and son helped decorate the house this year, too.

"A very special moment was my father coming to my house and helping me put up the final pun decoration," Kyle Gunderson said. "Since being a little kid, he and I would be in the yard for hours putting up lights, so it was a very 'punderful' moment for us."

Ahead, the Gundersons invite you to guess some of their puns.

1. This carol-themed pun was the first one that Dave Gunderson came up with, igniting their new tradition. Count the letters closely.

PHOTO: The alphabet is displayed above the Gundersons garage and is part of the Christmas decorations that were inspired by puns and popular holiday sayings.KABC
The alphabet is displayed above the Gunderson's garage and is part of the Christmas decorations that were inspired by puns and popular holiday sayings.

Answer: Noel

2. This spice-themed pun was Cori Gunderson's brainchild.

PHOTO: A bottle of paprika became part of the Gundersons Christmas pun display. KABC
A bottle of paprika became part of the Gunderson's Christmas pun display.

Answer: Season's Greetings

3. A celebrity cameo by Dwayne Johnson makes this pun work.

PHOTO: The Gundersons of Costa Mesa, California went all out on their holiday decorations this year to include puns for their neighbors, friends, and family to guess.KABC
The Gunderson's of Costa Mesa, California went all out on their holiday decorations this year to include puns for their neighbors, friends, and family to guess.

Answer: "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"

4. The British actor and "Batman" star come together for this sweet pun.

PHOTO: Kyle and Cori Gunderson of Costa Mesa, California decorated their house is Christmas-related puns, like Michael Caine surrounded by candy, for the holiday in this undated photo.KABC
Kyle and Cori Gunderson of Costa Mesa, California decorated their house is Christmas-related puns, like Michael Caine surrounded by candy, for the holiday in this undated photo.

Answer: Candy Cane

5. This switched-up pun features a mannequin and loaves of bread.

PHOTO: The Gundersons spent hours decorating their California home in Christmas puns for their neighbors, friends, and family to guess in this undated photo.KABC
The Gundersons spent hours decorating their California home in Christmas puns for their neighbors, friends, and family to guess in this undated photo.

Answer: Gingerbread man

6. This popular Christmas carol gets a medieval twist for pun purposes.

PHOTO: The Gundersons put a lot of work into this Winter Punderland display that features puns of popular holiday phrases. KABC
The Gunderson's put a lot of work into this "Winter Punderland" display that features puns of popular holiday phrases.

Answer: "Silent Night"

Kyle Gunderson also shared a tour of his home on Facebook to introduce friends and the rest of the family to his clever creations, and it's already gotten over 22 million views.

Comments