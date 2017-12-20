Family decks their halls in Christmas-themed puns

From afar, the Gundersons' house seems to be decked out with traditional Christmas decor. But upon closer inspection, there is something very "punny" going on.

Kyle and Cori Gunderson of Costa Mesa, Calif., said they took the best holiday puns they could think of and made them into decorations for their home.

The couple started decorating in early November and finished putting up the last puns on Dec. 10, Kyle Gunderson told ABC News.

"It took significantly longer than expected, but it was well worth it," he said.

A good pun has long been revered by the Gunderson family, starting with Kyle's grandfather, who passed away on Christmas Eve five years ago, he said.

Together, Kyle Gunderson and his father, Dave, dreamed up the "Winter Punderland" in homage to Kyle's grandfather.

But the younger Gunderson said he couldn't have gone so far with the elaborate display without permission from his wife, Cori.

"Cori saw how excited I was and agreed to all the silliness," he said of his wife. "I truly found the perfect woman."

Dave Gunderson came up with the first Christmas-themed pun, which later inspired the family's wordplay-filled decor, Kyle Gunderson said.

Father and son helped decorate the house this year, too.

"A very special moment was my father coming to my house and helping me put up the final pun decoration," Kyle Gunderson said. "Since being a little kid, he and I would be in the yard for hours putting up lights, so it was a very 'punderful' moment for us."

Ahead, the Gundersons invite you to guess some of their puns.

1. This carol-themed pun was the first one that Dave Gunderson came up with, igniting their new tradition. Count the letters closely.

Answer: Noel

2. This spice-themed pun was Cori Gunderson's brainchild.

Answer: Season's Greetings

3. A celebrity cameo by Dwayne Johnson makes this pun work.

Answer: "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"

4. The British actor and "Batman" star come together for this sweet pun.

Answer: Candy Cane

5. This switched-up pun features a mannequin and loaves of bread.

Answer: Gingerbread man

6. This popular Christmas carol gets a medieval twist for pun purposes.

Answer: "Silent Night"

Kyle Gunderson also shared a tour of his home on Facebook to introduce friends and the rest of the family to his clever creations, and it's already gotten over 22 million views.