The family of Philando Castile, who was shot and killed by officer Jeronimo Yanez of the St. Anthony Police Department, has reached a nearly $3 million settlement with the City of St. Anthony Village, Minnesota, according to a joint statement from both parties.

The settlement follows the acquittal of Yanez on June 16 of second-degree manslaughter and two counts of intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety.

Castile was killed July 6, 2016, during a traffic stop, and his death, as well as the acquittal of Yanez, have drawn protests across the country.

The joint statement notes that no taxpayer money from the City of St. Anthony Village will be used to fund the settlement.