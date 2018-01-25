FCC: Person who sent false Hawaii missile alert refusing to cooperate

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency employee who mistakenly sent out a mobile alert warning of an incoming ballistic missile is refusing to cooperate with the Federal Communications Commission investigation, an FCC official said Thursday on Capitol Hill.

At a hearing with the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Lisa Fowlkes, the head of the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau at the FCC, said the federal agency is pleased with the cooperation from leadership in Hawaii, but disappointed in the refusal from the key employee.

"We hope that person will reconsider," said Fowlkes.

The erroneous alert sent to the cell phones of Hawaiians resulted in panic across the state, including people abandoning their vehicles on the highway. A video of a man putting his child in a manhole went viral.

About 10 minutes after the initial alert, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency tweeted there was no threat.

NO missile threat to Hawaii. — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) January 13, 2018

The Hawaiian agency didn't send a retraction over the original platform - people's cell phones - until 38 minutes after the initial alert.

The mistake has sparked questions across the country over the effectiveness of future alerts and the process by which alerts are sent out.