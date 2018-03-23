Firefighter dies fighting blaze on set of Ed Norton film in Harlem

A New York City firefighter died late Thursday battling a blaze on the Harlem set of a film starring Ed Norton and Bruce Willis.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. in the basement of a building on St. Nicholas Avenue, trapping the firefighter. Three other firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Sion Fullana/sionfullana.com

Norton was at the scene of the fire. He wrote the screenplay for the movie being filmed, "Motherless Brooklyn," which is based on a Jonathan Lethem novel.

Our neighborhood is rattled by horrific fire in building formerly housed the famous St Nick’s Pub in #WestHarlem pic.twitter.com/wSIjSAUSbS — Juan Rosa (@JuanRosa_NYC) March 23, 2018

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.