Firefighter dies fighting blaze on set of Ed Norton film in Harlem

Mar 23, 2018, 3:32 AM ET
A New York City firefighter died late Thursday battling a blaze on the Harlem set of a film starring Ed Norton and Bruce Willis.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. in the basement of a building on St. Nicholas Avenue, trapping the firefighter. Three other firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters on the scene of a fire in Harlem that claimed one of their own.

Norton was at the scene of the fire. He wrote the screenplay for the movie being filmed, "Motherless Brooklyn," which is based on a Jonathan Lethem novel.

