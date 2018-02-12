Female high school student disarms male student with a knife

Feb 12, 2018, 2:31 PM ET
PHOTO: Carmel High School in Indiana posted this picture of their hallway on the schools Instagram account.@carmelhslibrary/Instagram
Carmel High School in Indiana posted this picture of their hallway on the schools Instagram account.

A female high school senior disarmed a male student who came at her with a knife, according to ABC affiliate RTV6 in Indianapolis.

The girl was in the bathroom of her high school in Carmel, Indiana, just north of Indianapolis on Thursday afternoon when the male student came in with a knife and tried to attack her, according to RTV6 and Carmel police.

The female student, who has a black belt in taekwondo, was able to defend herself against the attempted attack and take away the boy's knife, RTV6 reported.

“I’m no hero. I just resorted to what I learned,” the female student told RTV6.

Neither student's identity has been released.

PHOTO: Carmel High School in Indiana posted this picture of the exterior of the school on the schools Instagram account.@carmelhslibrary/Instagram
Carmel High School in Indiana posted this picture of the exterior of the school on the schools Instagram account.

Teen sentenced to 20 years in alleged school attack plot

Florida bill would let bullied students go to private school

The male suspect was taken to the county juvenile detention center, and is facing multiple charges including four felonies, according to the police press release.

Comments