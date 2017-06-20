Female turtle makes for surprise sighting in Florida pool

A female turtle made for one shell of a sight in a Florida Keys pool where she was discovered on Monday.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the 250-pound loggerhead was attempting to lay eggs on an Islamorada beach when she became disoriented and ended up in an oceanside residential pool.

Members from the FWC and Turtle Hospital pulled the turtle from the pool and released her into the ocean after she was deemed to be healthy.

Officials warn that artificial lighting can disrupt the sea turtles’ nesting season - which starts in April and lasts through mid-October – and recommend that homeowners with beach-front properties turn off their lights at night or use red, orange or amber lights to help prevent disorientation.