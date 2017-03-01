Florida condo balcony collapses, injuring 11

Eleven people were injured Wednesday afternoon after a second-floor wooden balcony collapsed at a Florida condominium, police said.

Two individuals sustained "pretty significant," but non-life-threatening injuries, Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office public information officer Michele Nicholson told ABC News.

Okaloosa County Sheriff Office

Okaloosa County Sheriff Office:

Eight people were taken to area hospitals, ABC's Pensacola, Florida, affiliate WEAR reported.

Nicholson said everyone involved in the incident -- which happened at Sand Piper Cove in Destin, located in the Florida Panhandle -- are snowbirds from Kentucky and Indiana.

At least two of the injured are in their mid-80s, Nicholson said.

ABC News' Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.