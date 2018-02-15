How Florida newspaper front pages stack up in coverage of school massacre

Feb 15, 2018, 12:37 PM ET
PHOTO: Women embrace in a waiting area for parents of students after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 14, 2018.PlayJoel Auerbach/AP
"Horrific." "Heartbreaking." "No words." "How many more?"

Those were among today's headlines that screamed from the front pages of newspapers in Florida, where a gunman killed at least 17 people at a high school in Broward County. The wording and accompanying photos may differ, but the dramatic effect is the same.

Here's a look at some of them:

PHOTO: The front page of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Pensacola News Journal and St. Lucie News Tribune newspapers, Feb. 15, 2018.South Florida Sun Sentinel/Pensacola News Journal/St. Lucie News Tribune
The front page of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Pensacola News Journal and St. Lucie News Tribune newspapers, Feb. 15, 2018.

PHOTO: The front page of the Orlando Sentinel, Naples Daily News and The Palm Beach Post newspapers, Feb. 15, 2018.Orlando Sentinel/Naples Daily News/The Palm Beach Post
The front page of the Orlando Sentinel, Naples Daily News and The Palm Beach Post newspapers, Feb. 15, 2018.

PHOTO: The front page of the Florida News Journal, Miami Herald and Herald Tribune newspapers, Feb. 15, 2018.Florida News Journal/Miami Herald/Herald Tribune
The front page of the Florida News Journal, Miami Herald and Herald Tribune newspapers, Feb. 15, 2018.

PHOTO: The front page of the Tampa Bay Times newspaper, Feb. 15, 2018.Tampa Bay Times
The front page of the Tampa Bay Times newspaper, Feb. 15, 2018.

