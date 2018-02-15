How Florida newspaper front pages stack up in coverage of school massacre

"Horrific." "Heartbreaking." "No words." "How many more?"
Interested in
Florida School Shooting? Add Florida School Shooting as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Florida School Shooting news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Those were among today's headlines that screamed from the front pages of newspapers in Florida, where a gunman killed at least 17 people at a high school in Broward County. The wording and accompanying photos may differ, but the dramatic effect is the same.
Here's a look at some of them:
South Florida Sun Sentinel/Pensacola News Journal/St. Lucie News Tribune The front page of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Pensacola News Journal and St. Lucie News Tribune newspapers, Feb. 15, 2018.
Orlando Sentinel/Naples Daily News/The Palm Beach Post The front page of the Orlando Sentinel, Naples Daily News and The Palm Beach Post newspapers, Feb. 15, 2018.
Florida News Journal/Miami Herald/Herald Tribune The front page of the Florida News Journal, Miami Herald and Herald Tribune newspapers, Feb. 15, 2018.
Tampa Bay Times The front page of the Tampa Bay Times newspaper, Feb. 15, 2018.