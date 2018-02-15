How Florida newspaper front pages stack up in coverage of school massacre

"Horrific." "Heartbreaking." "No words." "How many more?"

Those were among today's headlines that screamed from the front pages of newspapers in Florida, where a gunman killed at least 17 people at a high school in Broward County. The wording and accompanying photos may differ, but the dramatic effect is the same.

Here's a look at some of them:

South Florida Sun Sentinel/Pensacola News Journal/St. Lucie News Tribune

Orlando Sentinel/Naples Daily News/The Palm Beach Post

Florida News Journal/Miami Herald/Herald Tribune