3-foot sword found near victim killed in 'violent attack,' man arrested for murder

A Florida man was arrested and charged with murder after a three-foot sword was found near a victim killed in a "violent attack," authorities said.

On Saturday afternoon authorities received a 911 call about someone covered in blood lying next to railroad tracks in Lake Worth, about 10 miles south of West Palm Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Responding authorities found a person dead from "visible injuries consistent with a violent attack," the sheriff's office said. A three-foot sword was also found near the victim, the sheriff's office said.

After witnesses and a person of interest were interviewed, George Livingston, 51, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder, the sheriff's office said.

According to the Palm Beach Post, Livingston made a first appearance before a judge on Sunday morning and "is being held without bond pending a full hearing to determine whether he can be released from jail."

Livingston, a convicted felon with past arrests including aggravated stalking, is not permitted to carry a weapon, the Palm Beach Post said.