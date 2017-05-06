Two people were found dead Friday night in a penthouse at a luxury apartment building in Boston where a suspect was shot after a violent struggle and an exchange of gunfire with officers, according to police.

Officers responded to a 911 call about a gunman at the Macallen Building in South Boston on Friday around 8:38 p.m. ET. Upon arrival, the officers entered the building and saw a male suspect armed with a gun at the door of a penthouse, according to the Boston Police Department.

The suspect immediately began firing at the officers when they confronted him, causing authorities to fire back, police said. The suspect was shot multiple times and, after a violent struggle, was placed in custody and transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect has been identified as Bampumim Teixeira, 30, of Chelsea, a city across the Mystic River from Boston. Multiple charges will be finalized and sought against him in South Boston District Court, according to the Boston Police Department.

No officers were struck by gunfire, but several were transported to local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police found a man and a woman, believed to be in their 40s or 50s, suffering from traumatic injuries inside the 11th floor penthouse. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities have not yet been released.

Police described the incident as a double homicide and said the investigation is ongoing.

At a press conference Friday night, Boston Police Commissioner William Evans told reporters they believe the suspect and the victims knew each other.

