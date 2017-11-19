Freezing cold weather awaits Northeast for start of holiday week

The storm that knocked out power for thousands, closed down local businesses and dropped a tornado in Indiana on Saturday is tracking eastward. Americans from Florida to Maine are getting a piece of the storm Sunday.

Bitterly cold temperatures, already being felt in the Midwest, will follow behind the front.

The radar is showing rain for most Sunday morning, while parts of Maine and even the Buffalo, New York area are seeing cool enough temperatures for a wintry mix to snow.

Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are expected in many areas Sunday, making power outages possible as wind speeds are strong enough to break tree limbs.

By 9 a.m., the bulk of the rain should be moving out of Washington, D.C. and New York. Boston and Bangor, Maine will deal with the rain for another hour or so beyond that.

Temperatures will be falling throughout the day as the cold air works in behind the frontal boundary.

Here comes the cold

Due to the colder air and high wind speeds behind the system, wind chill values will be in the teens and 20s from Marquette, Michigan to Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon.

Extreme upstate New York, like Saranac Lake, could be feeling wind chill values that are below zero Monday morning. In Washington, D.C., New York and Boston it will feel like the 20s as people head out on their morning commute.

Northwest begins week with rain

Rain is expected to begin Sunday evening in Seattle with windy conditions ahead of the approaching front. Winds could gust up to 55 mph today.

A second system moves up the coast on Tuesday, bringing Pacific moisture ahead of it to tag onto the previous system. This will enhance rainfall totals through Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The highest rainfall totals, locally of over 4 inches, will be at upper elevations along the Cascades. Portions of the northern Rockies will see heavy snowfall with this system making travel difficult approaching the holiday.