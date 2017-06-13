Armed inmates on the run after 2 correctional officers killed in Georgia

Two Georgia inmates are armed and on the run after one of them shot and killed two Georgia State Correctional Officers this morning, officials said.

Around 5:45 a.m. today, two state prisoners overpowered the two correctional officers who were driving a transport bus along Georgia State Route 16 between Eatonton and Sparta in Putnam County, about 80 miles southeast of Atlanta, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said.

The prisoners disarmed the officers and one of the inmates shot and killed both guards, the sheriff's office said.

The prisoners, armed with officers’ .40 caliber Glock pistols, stole a vehicle and fled west toward Eatonton, the sheriff's office said.

The inmates are Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose, Georgia Corrections tweeted this morning.

ABC affiliate WSB reported that both escaped inmates were convicted of assault and armed robbery, and that Rowe was serving life without parole.

Georgia Corrections urges anyone who sees the inmates to not approach them and to call 911.

The car is described as a green 2004 Honda Civic with Georgia license plate RBJ6601.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.