Georgia mother fatally stabs husband, 4 children, police say

Jul 6, 2017, 8:19 AM ET
PHOTO: In this photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department, emergency personnel work at the scene where police found multiple people stabbed to death in Loganville, Ga., July 6, 2017. Gwinnett County Police Department via AP
In this photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department, emergency personnel work at the scene where police found multiple people stabbed to death in Loganville, Ga., July 6, 2017.

A Georgia woman was arrested Thursday morning after police say she fatally stabbed her husband and four young children.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, responding officers found a man and four young children dead at a home in Loganville, a small town situated some 35 miles east of Atlanta. A fifth child was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

A woman, whom police described as the "mom/wife," has been detained.

Cpl. Michele Pihera said in a press release that the specific ages of the children or a motive for the "horrendous crime" remains unknown.