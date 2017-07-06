Georgia mother fatally stabs husband, 4 children, police say

A Georgia woman was arrested Thursday morning after police say she fatally stabbed her husband and four young children.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, responding officers found a man and four young children dead at a home in Loganville, a small town situated some 35 miles east of Atlanta. A fifth child was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

A woman, whom police described as the "mom/wife," has been detained.

Cpl. Michele Pihera said in a press release that the specific ages of the children or a motive for the "horrendous crime" remains unknown.