A grand jury's report following the drinking death of a Pennsylvania State University student says school officials showed "a shocking apathy" to a dangerous pattern of hazing and excessive alcohol consumption cultivated by fraternity life on campus.

The report, released Friday by a Pennsylvania district attorney, recommends a number of changes that Penn State should undertake in the wake of the Feb. 4 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza.

"The system didn't protect Tim and didn't protect others," Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller said at a press conference. "Tim didn't have to die."

A Penn State spokesperson did not immediately have a comment when reached by ABC News.