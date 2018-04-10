A Green Bay Packers player has been arrested for allegedly making a false bomb threat at the Los Angeles International Airport, police said.

During routine questioning at the Hawaiian Airlines ticket counter Sunday morning, an agent asked wide receiver Trevor Davis, who was with a woman, whether he had packed aerosols or fireworks or other dangerous items. Davis replied "yes" and then "turned to the female companion and said, 'Did you pack the explosives?'" airport police spokesman Rob Pedregon told ABC News.

"Based on that statement, he was arrested for making a false bomb threat," a misdemeanor, Pedregon said.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

FG/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images, FILE

Davis, 24, apologized and told the responding officer he was joking, Pedregon said, but the ticket agent said she thought he was serious.

The NFL player is due in court May 3.

The Packers said in a statement Monday, "The Packers are aware of the matter involving Trevor Davis. We are in the process of gathering more information and will refrain from making any further comment as it is an ongoing legal matter."

ABC News has been unable to reach Davis.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images, FILE

Pedregon, the airport police spokesman, said, "You don't scream fire in a theater and you don't talk about bombs at an airport. As it is, people are nervous when they fly."

An arrest for making a false bomb threat occurs there roughly once every few months, Pedregon said.