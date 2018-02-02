Groundhog Day 2018: Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, six more weeks of winter

Feb 2, 2018, 8:26 AM ET
PHOTO: Groundhog Club co-handler John Grifiths holds Punsxutawney Phil the weather prognosticating groundhog during the Groundhog Day celebratio, in Punxsutawney, Penn., Feb. 2, 2018. Phil saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter.PlayDavid Maxwell/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
WATCH Groundhog Day 2018 comes with rodent's forecast

Bundle up! Punxsutawney Phil, the world-famous groundhog, emerged from his burrow in western Pennsylvania and saw his shadow Friday morning, predicting another six weeks of winter.

Interested in Groundhog Day?

Add Groundhog Day as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Groundhog Day news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Groundhog Day
Add Interest

As the sun rose at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsatawney, Pennsylvania, the groundhog's handlers -- known as the "Inner Circle" -- coaxed him out of his hole to issue his forecast just before 7:25 a.m. Eastern Time. Spectators, seemingly unfazed by the bitter cold, watched and danced to music as the handlers announced Phil's prediction.

PHOTO: Punxsutawney Phil, the prognosticating groundhog, saw his shadow, forecasting six more weeks of winter weather during the celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobblers Knob in Punxsutawney, Penn., Feb. 2, 2018. ABC
Punxsutawney Phil, the prognosticating groundhog, saw his shadow, forecasting six more weeks of winter weather during the celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Penn., Feb. 2, 2018.

PHOTO: Punxsutawney Phil, the prognosticating groundhog, saw his shadow during the celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobblers Knob in Punxsutawney, Penn., Feb. 2, 2018. ABC
Punxsutawney Phil, the prognosticating groundhog, saw his shadow during the celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Penn., Feb. 2, 2018.

Since 1887, Phil has predicted more winter 104 times, including this year. He has forecast an early spring just 18 times, when his shadow has eluded him, according to records. Ten years of Phil's predictions are missing from the record.

PHOTO: Groundhog Club co-handler John Grifiths (R) holds Punsxutawney Phil the weather prognosticating groundhog as groundhog club vice president Jeff Lundy (L) reads his prediction during the Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Penn., Feb 2, 2018. David Maxwell/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Groundhog Club co-handler John Grifiths (R) holds Punsxutawney Phil the weather prognosticating groundhog as groundhog club vice president Jeff Lundy (L) reads his prediction during the Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Penn., Feb 2, 2018.

PHOTO: Punxsutawney Phil is held up by his handler for the crowd to see during the ceremonies for Groundhog day on Feb. 2, 2018, in Punxsutawney, Penn. ABC
Punxsutawney Phil is held up by his handler for the crowd to see during the ceremonies for Groundhog day on Feb. 2, 2018, in Punxsutawney, Penn.

Phil's Canadian counterpart, an albino groundhog named Wiarton Willie, also spotted his shadow Friday morning.

Whether you trust the weather forecasts of furry rodents, the National Weather Service suggests February will have colder than normal temperatures in the northern and northeastern United States, with abnormally warm weather in the West.

PHOTO: Groundhog Club co-handler John Grifiths holds Punsxutawney Phil the weather prognosticating groundhog during the Groundhog Day celebratio, in Punxsutawney, Penn., Feb. 2, 2018. Phil saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter.David Maxwell/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Groundhog Club co-handler John Grifiths holds Punsxutawney Phil the weather prognosticating groundhog during the Groundhog Day celebratio, in Punxsutawney, Penn., Feb. 2, 2018. Phil saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter.

Comments