Gun used in Scalise shooting was legally purchased assault rifle, sources say

The firearms recovered from the alleged attacker in Wednesday's shooting at a Alexandria, Virginia, baseball field that left House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and several others injured were purchased legally, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

While James T. Hodgkinson, the alleged shooter, was reported to have had several previous run-ins with the law, because he had no felony convictions he was able to purchase the weapons legally that police recovered from him after the shooting.

Sources tell ABC News that the primary weapon used in shooting was a SKS 7.62 assault style rifle. Authorities also recovered a Smith and Wesson 9 mm pistol, though it was not clear if it was used in the attempted massacre.

After Hodgkinson's shooting spree began on Wednesday morning at a Congressional GOP baseball practice, he was shot by Capitol Police on the scene and subsequently died of his injuries.

The suspect, who also owned a shotgun, is believed to have obtained a permit to carry a concealed weapon in the last two months or so.