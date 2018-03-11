Helicopter crashes in East River in New York City

Mar 11, 2018, 7:55 PM ET

A private helicopter crashed into the East River Sunday evening, authorities said.

The red helicopter went down into the cold, murky water at East 96th Street on Manhattan's Upper East Side neighborhood, local and federal authorities said. Emergency divers have pulled the pilot, who was experiencing engine failure, out of the water shortly after the early evening crash, the authorities added.

The pilot is believed to be the only person on board when the helicopter plummetted into the water.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

