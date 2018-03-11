Helicopter crashes in East River in New York City

A private helicopter crashed into the East River Sunday evening, authorities said.

The red helicopter went down into the cold, murky water at East 96th Street on Manhattan's Upper East Side neighborhood, local and federal authorities said. Emergency divers have pulled the pilot, who was experiencing engine failure, out of the water shortly after the early evening crash, the authorities added.

@cnn @FoxNews just witnessed a helicopter crash into the East River .. hope everyone’s ok. Caught it all on tape! pic.twitter.com/saHOMTLR69 — JJ Magers (@JJmagers) March 11, 2018

The pilot is believed to be the only person on board when the helicopter plummetted into the water.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.